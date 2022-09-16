Murder accused who jumped bail arrested after 17 years from Tiruppur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old, accused of murder, has been arrested from Tiruppur 17 years after he went absconding. He was arrested in 2001 and was out on bail, but stopped appearing before court in 2005. Rajan alias Poovairajan alias Kulla Rajan, of Tiruppur district, was among seven people arrested for murdering a 21-year-old cab driver near Neelankarai in 2001, the Neelankarai police said. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in 2005 after he stopped appearing in court.

In December 2001, Rajan and six of his friends booked a cab to the Injambakkam beach area. On the beach, they consumed alcohol, and invited the driver, Shajahan, to join. When inebriated, picked a fight with Shajahan, beat him to death, dumped his body in the bushes, and escaped in the car. The next day, the police recovered the body and arrested the seven accused persons, who were later sent to jail.On Wednesday, the police traced Rajan to Tiruppur, and arrested him. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

