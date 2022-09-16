Home Cities Chennai

Murder accused who jumped bail arrested after 17 years from Tiruppur

The next day, the police recovered the body and arrested the seven accused persons, who were later sent to jail.

Published: 16th September 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old, accused of murder, has been arrested from Tiruppur 17 years after he went absconding. He was arrested in 2001 and was out on bail, but stopped appearing before court in 2005. Rajan alias Poovairajan alias Kulla Rajan, of Tiruppur district, was among seven people arrested for murdering a 21-year-old cab driver near Neelankarai in 2001, the Neelankarai police said. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in 2005 after he stopped appearing in court.

In December 2001, Rajan and six of his friends booked a cab to the Injambakkam beach area. On the beach, they consumed alcohol, and invited the driver, Shajahan, to join. When inebriated, picked a fight with Shajahan, beat him to death, dumped his body in the bushes, and escaped in the car. The next day, the police recovered the body and arrested the seven accused persons, who were later sent to jail.On Wednesday, the police traced Rajan to Tiruppur, and arrested him. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Bail
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp