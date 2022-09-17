IIT-M student suicide case taken over by CB-CID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) has taken over the investigation into the suicide of a 21-year-old final-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. The Kotturpuram police, who registered a case, said that based on a Madras High Court order, the CB-CID has taken over the case. The order was issued in relation to the alleged suicide of a Class 12 girl at a private school in Kallakurichi. As per the order, unnatural deaths of student in educational institutions should be investigated by the CB-CID. It also said autopsies in such cases should be performed by three doctors and videotaped. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the IIT student took the extreme step due to stress related to his backlogs in semester exams. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)