India Bakery Expo, a successful edition at Chennai Trade Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : India Bakery Expo (IBE) 2022 was held at Chennai Trade Centre from September 9 to 11. The fifth edition was organised by Tamil Nadu Bakers Federation – India (TNBF). GK Porkai Pandian, IBE chairman, G Manivannan, president, Subramaniam, secretary, R Ramasamy, treasurer and all the members of TNBF put together this show.

The event had 100 per cent occupancy from exhibitors in all categories. More than 15,000 visitors attended the event. The exhibition aimed to showcase all bakery-related products like bakery machineries, ingredients which include, premixes, raw materials and preservatives, packaging, RO water, cake display counters, cold room, ice-creams, cloth bags, FSSAI, TIIC, MSME etc.

For the first time, in IBE history, a cake competition for college students was conducted. The winning college won prize money and equipment. A QR code was also introduced for the first time to make visitors’ entry smoother. IBE 2022 was inaugurated by Lalvena, food safety commissioner, and Rhiannon Elms, senior agricultural attache, FAS, USDA, US Consulate, Mumbai. The chief guest for the valedictory function was MA Siddique, MD, Chennai Metro Rail Limited. TNBF announced its next Expo IBE 2024 on the occasion.

