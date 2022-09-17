Home Cities Chennai

US coast guard ship ‘Midgett’ arrives in Chennai city to participate in joint exercise

Official calls, reciprocal visits on ships, sports activities, cultural shows and professional interactions have been planned between personnel of both coast guards.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Midgett arrived at Chennai Port on Friday for a four day visit as part of goodwill gesture and cooperation between Indian and US coastguards on maritime matters | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Midgett arrived at the Chennai Port on Friday for a four-day visit as part of goodwill gesture and to further cooperation between Indian and US coast guards.

The Hawaii-based National Security Cutter (NSC) is to hold bilateral in-port and at-sea professional exchanges, sharing expertise and best practices in coast guard missions. The ship will participate in a joint exercise on Monday.

Official calls, reciprocal visits on ships, sports activities, cultural shows and professional interactions have been planned between personnel of both coast guards. The aim of the visit is to boost interaction between coast guards of both nations and enhance interoperability in the fields of maritime search and rescue, anti-piracy operations, and other maritime law enforcement tasks, a press release from the defence ministry stated.

