Violation of norms: Kilpauk building locked and sealed

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) locked and sealed an alleged unauthorised/deviated construction that is part of the commercial portion of a building’s basement and ground floor, on Vasu Street in Kilpauk on Saturday, as per Sections 56 and 57 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. The basement, ground floor, and four-floor residential building with 35 dwelling units was built in alleged deviation from the approved plan. Planning permission was obtained from CMDA for the construction of a basement, ground floor, and three-floor residential building with 26 dwelling units on November 28, 1992. According to a release, the building owners were served with a notice on August 12, requesting for the building to be restored to the approved plan. They didn’t comply with the locking and sealing notice and de-occupation notice issued on September 13, the release added.