A holistic centre for dental health

Published: 19th September 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:10 PM

The 10th centre of Yash Dental was opened at Kamaraj Avenue, Adyar, on Wednesday in the presence of Udayanidhi Stalin, MLA and actor.

The 10th centre of Yash Dental was opened at Kamaraj Avenue, Adyar, on Wednesday in the presence of Udayanidhi Stalin, MLA and actor. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In 1977, when Dr Venkataraman established Parasu Dental Clinic in the city, his vision was to provide a safe environment for dental health. Twenty-two years ago, upping the game, Dr Yashwanth Kumar Venkataraman changed it into Yash Dental, the centre providing one of the best dental experiences in the city. Wednesday witnessed the launch of the 10th centre of Yash Dental at Kamaraj Avenue, Adyar, which according to the team, is not only the institution gifting the benefits of modern dentistry but also a service people don’t want to miss. 

Dr Yashwanth who is currently serving as the senior dentist, orthodontist and specialist in laser and cosmetic dentistry at Yash Dental explained that they wanted to spread out and create innovation in the field of dentistry. “People are still scared of consulting a dentist. It can be due to previous bad experiences or ignorance about dental health. I wanted to eliminate this fear  and create a patient-friendly environment.

Our services and the service centres are inclusive to everyone. Even if one needs further assistance, they can speak with our team and they will be happy to help,” he said. Actor and MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the centre. Dr Ishari K Ganesh, the founder, chairman and chancellor of Vels University in Chennai, shared, “This new dental clinic equipped with latest technology is a magnificent centre. I am running two dental colleges but I haven’t seen anything like this.”

For delivering the promised unique experience, the centre focuses on good facility, infrastructure, staff, and equipment. Dr Yashwanth said, “The best quality dentures, 3D printers, 3D designing, CT scans, and lasers, all these take our clinic a few notches above other dental clinics. This is also the first time in Chennai that all these facilities and infrastructure are put together.”

This year as Yash Dental celebrates the milestone of providing excellent service and peace of mind for individuals and families in south Chennai, for the last 45 years, the team aspires to contribute more to society. Working with the government of Tamil Nadu they help low-level sanitary workers to get better health. Setting up Rotary community dental clinics in association with the Rotary Club of Madras, conducting school dental health programme with a particular focus on dental flossing, and bestowing Dental Awards to recognise good dental work done by dentists around  Tamil Nadu are a few of their upcoming works. “We have been a part of history, innovation, ingenuity, rigour and dedication in dentistry. We hope to extend our support to the rural areas by setting up small clinics to assist people’s needs,” summed up Dr Yashwanth.
 

