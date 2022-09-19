Chennai corporation to renovate 400 city roads at Rs 200 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid complaints of dug up and battered roads in many parts of the city, the Chennai Corporation is looking to relay or improve 38 arterial roads and expedite relaying of roads that were dug up recently by departments such as Metro Water and Tangedco.

The civic body took into consideration about 2,000 roads both arterial and interior of which 400 have been selected for the first phase of work, and renovation is to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. “The remaining 1,600 roads are under scrutiny and work will be taken up later. The roads were chosen based on priority usage, need for urgent attention, long-pending need, and public demand,” a corporation official said.

Roads having bus routes are to be improved/relaid at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. Tenders have been floated for Ennore High Road, part of Ilaya Street, Haddows Road, TTK Road, Surapet Main Road, Seeyalam Canal Road, Barnaby Road, Doveton Flyover Road, Anna Main Road (from the junction of Ponnambalam Salai to the junction of Munusamy Salai), Sastri Nagar Main Road (from the junction of Lake View Road to the junction of Kakkan Nagar Main Road), LIC Colony 1st Cross Street, Eswaran Koil Street, and Kumaran Kudil Main Road. The Marina Loop Road is set to get a facelift at an estimated cost of Rs 2.4 crore.

The civic body had earlier taken up work on 1,654 bus route roads, and most of it has been completed. It also proposed to repair/relay 3,296 interior roads, including Thondiar Nagar in Tondiarpet, Sasthri Avenue in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Aziz Mulk Lane, Poes Main Road, Boat Club Road, and CV Raman Road in Teynampet.

