Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation to renovate 400 city roads at Rs 200 crore

The civic body took into consideration about 2,000 roads both arterial and interior of which 400 have been selected for the first phase of work. 

Published: 19th September 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Marina Loop Road connecting Foreshore Estate is identified as one of the 38 main roads to be relaid/repaired by the Chennai Corporation | Ashwin Prasath

Marina Loop Road connecting Foreshore Estate is identified as one of the 38 main roads to be relaid/repaired by the Chennai Corporation | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Amid complaints of dug up and battered roads in many parts of the city, the Chennai Corporation is looking to relay or improve 38 arterial roads and expedite relaying of roads that were dug up recently by departments such as Metro Water and Tangedco.

The civic body took into consideration about 2,000 roads both arterial and interior of which 400 have been selected for the first phase of work, and renovation is to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. “The remaining 1,600 roads are under scrutiny and work will be taken up later. The roads were chosen based on priority usage, need for urgent attention, long-pending need, and public demand,” a corporation official said. 

Roads having bus routes are to be improved/relaid at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. Tenders have been floated for Ennore High Road, part of Ilaya Street, Haddows Road, TTK Road, Surapet Main Road, Seeyalam Canal Road, Barnaby Road, Doveton Flyover Road, Anna Main Road (from the junction of Ponnambalam Salai to the junction of Munusamy Salai), Sastri Nagar Main Road (from the junction of Lake View Road to the junction of Kakkan Nagar Main Road), LIC Colony 1st Cross Street, Eswaran Koil Street, and Kumaran Kudil Main Road. The Marina Loop Road is set to get a facelift at an estimated cost of Rs 2.4 crore.

The civic body had earlier taken up work on 1,654 bus route roads, and most of it has been completed. It also proposed to repair/relay 3,296 interior roads, including Thondiar Nagar in Tondiarpet, Sasthri Avenue in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Aziz Mulk Lane, Poes Main Road, Boat Club Road, and CV Raman Road in Teynampet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Metro Wate Tangedco
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp