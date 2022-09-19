Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman dies in road accident

A 22-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a bike died in a road accident near Nemilichery on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 22-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a bike died in a road accident near Nemilichery on Saturday. The rider suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalised. Durga Lakshmi, an IT employee from Veppampattu, was on a bike with her friend Sathish (25) on the Nemilichery 400 feet road, when Sathish applied the brakes suddenly to avoid crashing into an auto, the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said. “Due to this, she fell off the bike and died on the spot,” they added. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. 

