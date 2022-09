By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decades-old cardboard boxes with neatly stacked dolls will be brought down the attic soon, for the Golu season is upon us. And as tradition goes, a new idol will make it to the ever-expanding collection.

With the festive fervour gripping the city, the Poompuhar showroom and Mada Street in Mylapore have come alive with themed-based golu dolls. From freedom fighters, and mythology to daily life, TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu and P Jawahar bring you glimpses from the streets.

