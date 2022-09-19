Mason kills worker over Rs 10,000 debt in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mason and his friend were arrested on Saturday for murdering a construction worker in Chennai, allegedly over a debt of Rs 10,000. In January, the mason, D Murali (28), gave the money to Sekar (45), who promised to work for him, but after two months, stopped, and joined another construction company, the Sivakanchi police said. “Murali would insist that Sekar return to work or repay the money. On September 12, he forced Sekar to work for him, and after work, called a friend, Arul (30), and made Sekar consume liquor with them. An argument broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, Murali and Arul attacked and killed Sekar,” police said. The next day, the Kilkathirpur police found the body and sent it for a postmortem. They could not identify the person. A few days later, Sekar’s wife lodged a complaint at the Sivakanchi police station saying her husband is missing. She was then taken to see the unidentified body, and identified it as Sekar. The police started an investigation, based on which Murali and Arul were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.