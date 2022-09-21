Doctor conducts delivery on call, baby dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman gave birth to a stillborn girl, allegedly after nurses of Chunambedu PHC in Chengalapttu conducted the delivery procedure as per instructions given by a doctor through a video call on Monday.

A police officer said, “The mother, Pushpa (32) from Chunambedu near Madurantakam was due on Monday. She and her husband arrived at the PHC around 9 am and since she had no pain, the nurses advised her to come back after some time.”

When the couple returned at 6 pm, the doctor was not available and the nurses found complications in the scan report. “The nurses informed the doctor, who allegedly explained the procedure via a video call,” said the officer. Since it was a breech presentation (feet first), the doctor advised the nurses to rush the woman to the Madurantakam Government Hospital.

On the way to the hospital, Pushpa delivered a stillborn and suffered blood loss. She became stable by Monday night. Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam said the medical officer at the PHC was transferred.

