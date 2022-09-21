SRIHER taking steps to enhance infra, says V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 38 gold medals were awarded to 30 students at the Founder’s and University Day event of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), on Tuesday.

In his welcome address, vice-chancellor PV Vijayaraghavan said SRIHER, which is already meeting many requirements and guidelines of the New Education Policy, is taking steps to enhance infrastructure, encourage internationalisation of education, adopt simulation-based online education, expand healthcare services and establish centres for diagnostic services and digestive sciences.

“Faculty development has always been our strength and can be improved and fine-tuned to NEP requirements. Research focus has increased and the gaps and concerns will be filled soon with innovative approaches,” he said. Followed by this, H Thamizhchelvan, HoD, Oral Pathology, paid tributes to founder chancellor, NPV Ramasamy Udayar.

Blood donation by students, faculty and staff marked Founder’s Day.

