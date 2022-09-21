Steps will be taken to set up engineering, medical colleges: KN Nehru
A new logo for Chennai corporation schools was unveiled by the Minister at the Ripon Building premises, following which he spoke to media.
Published: 21st September 2022 07:02 AM | Last Updated: 21st September 2022 07:02 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Based on the CM’s suggestion, steps will be taken to establish medical and engineering colleges on behalf of the Chennai Corporation, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said on Tuesday.
A new logo for Chennai corporation schools was unveiled by the Minister at the Ripon Building premises, following which he spoke to media. This was accompanied by a video that highlights infrastructure and resources available in corporation schools.
In order to encourage students to identify their strengths through competitions, they will be divided into four houses- Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham and Neidhal. Badges in four colours- red, green, yellow and blue will be awarded to students in each house.