Steps will be taken to set up engineering, medical colleges: KN Nehru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on the CM’s suggestion, steps will be taken to establish medical and engineering colleges on behalf of the Chennai Corporation, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said on Tuesday.

A new logo for Chennai corporation schools was unveiled by the Minister at the Ripon Building premises, following which he spoke to media. This was accompanied by a video that highlights infrastructure and resources available in corporation schools.

In order to encourage students to identify their strengths through competitions, they will be divided into four houses- Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham and Neidhal. Badges in four colours- red, green, yellow and blue will be awarded to students in each house.

