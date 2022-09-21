Tit for tat: Chennai cops con highway conman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of undercover cops turned the tables on a fake policeman who allegedly targeted couples and robbed them near Poonamallee. Six personnel from the Avadi city police posed as couples and stationed themselves at three places to nab the impersonator. The accused has been involved in more than 45 cases across the State, Avadi police said. The accused was identified as Sivaraman from Cuddalore.

On September 16, a young couple parked their car on the service lane of the 400 feet bypass road and were talking. Around 8 pm, a man on a two-wheeler posed as a police constable and questioned the couple.

“Sivaraman took their phones and took the man on his bike and dropped him about 1 km away,” said a senior police officer. He came back and robbed the woman of a four-sovereign gold chain.

The next day, he stole six sovereigns from another woman. Avadi police formed a special team to arrest him. “The police personnel lay in wait at three different places on the 400 feet road for two days,” said a police officer from Avadi City police.

His luck ran out as he tried to trick a team waiting in a car. When they tried to arrest him, he threatened them with a knife and fled. But he was caught by another team near the Maduravoyal toll gate. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Suicide pact: Two women die, two critical

Chennai: Two women relatives died and two others are critical after they attempted to end their lives due to mounting debts, in Neelankarai on Monday. The breadwinner, Ram Kumar (37), stays with his mother Meenakshi (67) sister Santhalakshmi (40) and her daughter Shanmugapriya (18), who is a special child. Ram Kumar’s father and Santhalakshmi’s husband died years ago. Police said Ram Kumar had debts of several lakhs. “On Monday afternoon, he told his manager about the suicide pact,” said a police officer. Santhalakshmi and her daughter died; Ram Kumar and his mother are in ICU. (Call 104 for assistance in dealing with suicidal thoughts)

Tambaram RTO suspended over missing RCs

Chennai: The Regional Transport Officer of Tambaram A Mukkannan has been suspended in connection with the missing of 37 Registration Certificates (RC smart card). The action is being taken following a Government Order placing the official under suspension. “In the circumstances of the case, it is necessary in the public interest to place Mukkannan under suspension,” the GO stated. Last month, the office of the commissionerate of transport and road safety received a tip-off stating that RC smart cards were stolen from the Tambaram RTO office. Following this, on August 11, Joint Transport Commissioner (Chennai South), M Jeyasankaran inspected the Tambaram RTO and found that the allegations were true.

