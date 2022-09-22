Home Cities Chennai

Ganja peddling: Four get 10 years in jail, Rs 1 lakh fine

A special court for trial of cases under the NDPS Act in Chennai sentenced four persons from Theni district to undergo ten years of imprisonment for peddling ganja.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

First additional special judge J Juliet Pushpa pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, handing the punishment to M Pandian (61), S Kathiresan (47), S Manimaran (47), and S Thievam (49) under sections 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (C) of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Apart from prison term, the judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them. 

The judge, however, allowed setting off the period of detention during investigation and trial against the prison term. The prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor KJ Saravanan.

FIR against min quashed
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed an FIR filed against electricity minister V Senthil Balaji in connection with a protest against farm laws held at Karur in 2020. While allowing the petition filed by the minister, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan ordered quashing of the FIR filed for alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols. 

TAGS
Chennai Ganja Drugs
