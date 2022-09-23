Apollo Cancer Centre observes Rose Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Cancer Centre, Teynampet, celebrated World Rose Day to reiterate positivity about cancer treatments and spread cheer in the lives of cancer survivors, on Thursday. G V Prakash Kumar, music director, singer and actor visited the centre and interacted with the patients.

On Rose Day the Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) hosts a meet-and- greet session for patients and their families. The spirit of bravery, determination and perseverance of the children who have fought cancer is recognised with sincerity every year on September 22, the release said. Cancer survivors shared experience of their fight against cancer and elaborated on how a positive attitude, willpower, and strong support from family, friends, and society played a crucial role in their recovery, the release added.

Every year, World Rose Day is observed to honour and celebrate life. It is observed in memory of 14 year old Melinda Rose, a Canadian born who was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumor, a rare blood Cancer. Her will power and the spirit to live and celebrate life has inspired millions across the World.

