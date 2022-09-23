Home Cities Chennai

Class 7 girl falls from school bus as emergency window collapses

A Class 7 girl suffered injuries after she fell from her school bus when the emergency window beside her collapsed, near Tambaram on Thursday morning.

CHENNAI: A Class 7 girl suffered injuries after she fell from her school bus when the emergency window beside her collapsed, near Tambaram on Thursday morning. Police have taken the bus driver into custody for questioning.

The 11-year-old girl was travelling to her private school in Mudichur, and as the bus neared the school, the emergency window fell off, the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said, adding that the girl was rushed to a private hospital.

Though the girl’s parents didn’t lodge a complaint, the TIW police registered a case under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). An investigation is on.

