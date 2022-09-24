Home Cities Chennai

40 families live on streets after eviction in Saidapet

More than 40 families who were evicted from Kavangarai in Saidapet have said they were forced to live on the streets without houses being allotted.

Published: 24th September 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Residents sitting outside a building at Saidapet after having been evicted from Kavangarai | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 40 families who were evicted from Kavangarai in Saidapet have said they were forced to live on the streets without houses being allotted. While some had ration cards, others had only Aadhaar and voters’ IDs.

They said they were evicted on Monday, and officials promised them houses. “Nearly 251 families were given houses in Perumbakkam. The officials said houses would be allotted to the rest soon. Initially, they lodged us at the community hall nearby, but on Friday morning, forced us out and said houses won’t be allotted to us. Some of us have ration cards and gas bills as address proof, but many don’t. Officials denied ration cards to people who got married after 2000, saying we would be evicted,” said a resident.

The residents added that most of them got married recently and have children. They urged the government to provide them houses. Meanwhile, officials said the eviction was based on the enumeration in 2017, and they would check if anyone with valid proof hasn’t been allotted a house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saidapet
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp