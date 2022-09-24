40 families live on streets after eviction in Saidapet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 40 families who were evicted from Kavangarai in Saidapet have said they were forced to live on the streets without houses being allotted. While some had ration cards, others had only Aadhaar and voters’ IDs.

They said they were evicted on Monday, and officials promised them houses. “Nearly 251 families were given houses in Perumbakkam. The officials said houses would be allotted to the rest soon. Initially, they lodged us at the community hall nearby, but on Friday morning, forced us out and said houses won’t be allotted to us. Some of us have ration cards and gas bills as address proof, but many don’t. Officials denied ration cards to people who got married after 2000, saying we would be evicted,” said a resident.

The residents added that most of them got married recently and have children. They urged the government to provide them houses. Meanwhile, officials said the eviction was based on the enumeration in 2017, and they would check if anyone with valid proof hasn’t been allotted a house.

