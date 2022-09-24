Home Cities Chennai

Govt will hire 4,000 assistant professors: Ponmudy

Higher education minister K Ponmudy on Friday said 4,000 assistant professors for government arts and science colleges would be recruited soon.

Minister for Higher Education  K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher education minister K Ponmudy on Friday said 4,000 assistant professors for government arts and science colleges would be recruited soon. A notification in this regard would be released by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) in 10 days. Instead of the usual interview, there would be an exam to fill these posts. 

“At least 5,000 assistant professor posts lie vacant in several government colleges. The government has issued an order to fill 4,000 of them. TRB will conduct an exams in this regard shortly, “ said Ponmudy in Chennai.

Guest lecturers will be given weightage based on their work experience. “We will give marks to the guest lecturers who have been working in government arts and science colleges,” he said. He also said salary arrears of guest lecturers of the 41 constituent colleges that would be converted into government colleges would be cleared soon.

He also announced the regularisation of 955 assistant professors who joined service in 2012. “The then AIADMK government promised to regularise their jobs nine years ago, but didn’t keep it,” the minister said. Vacancies in government polytechnic colleges across the State would also be filled, he said, adding that appointment orders were ready to fill 1,030 vacancies.

