Misidentified body finally given to family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the body of an elderly woman was misidentified, buried, and later exhumed, the Railway police on Friday said the deceased has been identified as M Padma (55), from Tambaram. She was run over by a train while crossing a railway track on Tuesday morning, they added. She was earlier identified as S Chandra (72), who had gone missing for two days. “Chandra and Padma had worn a similar saree and had a similar identification mark, so Chandra’s son Vadivelu took the body home saying it was his mother’s,” said the railway inspector. When Chandra returned home on Wednesday, the body was exhumed in the presence of the Vandalur tahsildar and sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Later, the deceased was identified as Padma, who had been living with her son, said the police. The body was handed over to the family.