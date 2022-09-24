Pollution concerns: Expansion plan of TN Petroproducts Ltd put on hold

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee of the Union environment ministry has put on hold the proposed expansion of Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Limited in Manali industrial area over pollution concerns.

The firm had sought environment clearance from the ministry to increase Linear Alkyl Benzene production from 1.2 lakh tonnes to 1.45 lakh tonnes per annum. When the proposal came up for consideration recently, the committee deferred it for want of a detailed risk assessment of the proposed expansion and data on incremental increase of pollutants.

The company had said there was no space for an additional greenbelt on the plant premises. The existing greenbelt is 9% within the premises and the remaining 31% would be developed within 2-3 km of the plant, it added. The committee has sought details on the availability of land outside the plant premises for greenbelt development considering that the plant is in a critically-polluted area. The company was also asked to give an undertaking that no major change in configuration will take place.

Two years back, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took up a suo-moto case against six industries in North Chennai for polluting air, but the joint committee that inspected and carried out sampling found no evidence against Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Limited.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had imposed an environmental compensation of `1 crore in a non-compliance case but a request was made to the board to withdraw the order.

