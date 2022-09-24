Produce Aadhaar card if you want MSP: TN farmers told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Submitting of Aadhaar card or undergoing Aadhaar validation has been made mandatory for availing of benefits under four State government departments, including selling of paddy at direct procurement centres (DPCs) by farmers.

The State food, civil supplies and consumer protection department in a recent notification said under Section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, farmers who receive minimum support price (MSP) and incentives for selling paddy at DPCs should produce their Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

The procurement of paddy was being carried out under Decentralized Procurement System of the Government of India during Kharif Marketing Season and Rabi Marketing Season to ensure MSP and incentives for farmers. The scheme is being implemented in the State through TN Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), the notification said.

The civil supplies department has also listed out the procedures to be followed in case of failure of biometric authentication (fingerprint verification through a device). “Aadhaar can be verified through a one-time password or time-based one-time password. If Aadhaar could still not be authenticated, benefits under the scheme may be given based on a physical Aadhaar letter whose authenticity can be verified through the Quick Response Code printed on the Aadhaar letter,” it said.

Similarly, the department of animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries and fishermen welfare has said that marine fishermen should provide Aadhaar for availing of relief assistance during fishing ban period, lean fishing season and under 19 other schemes.

The State agriculture department too has made submission of Aadhaar mandatory for farmers to get benefits under seed village scheme, Kalaignarin Anaithu Grama Oruginaintha Velaan Valarchi Thittam (KAVIADP), Chief Minister’s Dry land Development Mission, and 16 other schemes.

Earlier, the social welfare department made inclusion of Aadhaar details mandatory for beneficiaries of Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme. Under the scheme, girl students of government schools pursuing UG courses get Rs 1,000 cash incentive per month.

“For effective maintenance of data and to eliminate mismanagement, Aadhaar is being used for authentication. Currently, Aadhaar number and data (fingerprint) is being validated only for public distribution system beneficiaries at ration shops,” a senior government official said.

Mandatory for aid to fishers in lean season

The fIsheries and animal husbandry department said that marine fishermen should provide Aadhaar for availing of relief assistance during fishing ban period, lean fishing season and under 19 other schemes

