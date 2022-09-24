Schools told to hold SMC meetings on September 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has asked schools to hold school management committee (SMC) meetings between 4.30pm and 6pm on September 30. The SMC heads should enter attendance of committee members on the TNSED Parent application.

They should also prepare plans for developing schools and upload them on the app. Since there were complaints that this was not done properly in the last meeting, headmasters/headmistresses should help SMC heads do this.

The committees should also discuss ways to bring back dropouts and pass resolutions for developing the schools. This should then be discussed during the grama sabha meeting to be held on October 2 and necessary resolutions should be passed there as well, said a circular from the department.

Meanwhile, the department is planning to organise SMC training for local body representatives from October 10 to November 18 in various batches since they are also part of the committee.

