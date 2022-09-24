Swiggy delivery agents’ stir against new pay structure enters fifth day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Services of Swiggy have been affected in Chennai for five days as the platform’s delivery agents are protesting against their new pay structure. Some protesters started a 350-km march from Chennai to the food-delivery company’s headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday, but stopped after the management agreed to a negotiation. The delivery agents called the new pay structure exploitative, and said it removes their cash-based incentives. A protester, C Nandhini (24), said for her and many others, their job with Swiggy is the only thing keeping them from a financial crisis. The ECE graduate from Tirunelveli became a delivery agent as she couldn’t find a job. “The new payment structure has done away with our daily incentives. It is very difficult to earn a decent sum in this job. How can I even afford food this way?” she asked. It’s unfair to snatch pre-existing benefits from workers, Geetha, Secretary of the National Federation of Unorganised Labour, told TNIE. Companies have to raise base wages to ensure the livelihood of workers, she added. Labour rights advocates said unskilled jobs should have minimum wage and the government should regulate and bring transparency to the sector. NTK chief co-ordinator Seeman has urged the State government to hold talks with Swiggy to resolve the issue, and suggested introducing a separate State law to protect the rights of gig workers on digital platforms.