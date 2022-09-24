Home Cities Chennai

Swiggy delivery agents’ stir against new pay structure enters fifth day

Services of Swiggy have been affected in Chennai for five days as the platform’s delivery agents are protesting against their new pay structure.

Published: 24th September 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The delivery agents called the new pay structure exploitative, and said it removes their cash-based incentives. File photo of Swiggy delivery agents in Tiruchy | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Services of Swiggy have been affected in Chennai for five days as the platform’s delivery agents are protesting against their new pay structure. Some protesters started a 350-km march from Chennai to the food-delivery company’s headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday, but stopped after the management agreed to a negotiation.

The delivery agents called the new pay structure exploitative, and said it removes their cash-based incentives. A protester, C Nandhini (24), said for her and many others, their job with Swiggy is the only thing keeping them from a financial crisis. The ECE graduate from Tirunelveli became a delivery agent as she couldn’t find a job. “The new payment structure has done away with our daily incentives. It is very difficult to earn a decent sum in this job. How can I even afford food this way?” she asked.

It’s unfair to snatch pre-existing benefits from workers, Geetha, Secretary of the National Federation of Unorganised Labour, told TNIE. Companies have to raise base wages to ensure the livelihood of workers, she added. Labour rights advocates said unskilled jobs should have minimum wage and the government should regulate and bring transparency to the sector. NTK chief co-ordinator Seeman has urged the State government to hold talks with Swiggy to resolve the issue, and suggested introducing a separate State law to protect the rights of gig workers on digital platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swiggy delivery agents
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp