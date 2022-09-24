Virtual shopping at Kirtilals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kirtilals has made the experience of finding the perfect jewellery for brides even more personal this wedding season with the Experiential Techno Bridal Studio at its Alwarpet showroom. The studio offers jewellery for every occasion, from engagement to reception allowing the bride to make her big day a truly exceptional moment. The studio displays a collection of contemporary and traditional bridal jewellery in diamonds. Virtual Try-on, is a feature which helps to trial any number of designs apart from the existing products in the store. Customisation tablet enables the designer to create new designs on a touch screen device according to customer inputs. This is immediately rendered as a virtual design for the customer to try on instantly and order. Once customers shortlist their favourite products the Smart Tray assists in serving them all the designs and the estimations of the product they have shortlisted. Additionally, the store also customises the dream wedding jewellery according to the bride’s needs. With state-of-the-art technology and keen attention to detail, the designers at the store can assist the bride to have a signature style.