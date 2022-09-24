Home Cities Chennai

Virtual shopping at Kirtilals

Kirtilals has made the experience of finding the perfect jewellery for brides even more personal this wedding season with the Experiential Techno Bridal Studio at its Alwarpet showroom.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Experiential Techno Bridal Studio

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kirtilals has made the experience of finding the perfect jewellery for brides even more personal this wedding season with the Experiential Techno Bridal Studio at its Alwarpet showroom. The studio offers jewellery for every occasion, from engagement to reception allowing the bride to make her big day a truly exceptional moment. The studio displays a collection of contemporary and traditional bridal jewellery in diamonds.  

Virtual Try-on, is a feature which helps to trial any number of designs apart from the existing products in the store. Customisation tablet enables the designer to create new designs on a touch screen device according to customer inputs. This is immediately rendered as a virtual design for the customer to try on instantly and order. Once customers shortlist their favourite products the Smart Tray assists in serving them all the designs and the estimations of the product they have shortlisted.

Additionally, the store also customises the dream wedding jewellery according to the bride’s needs. With state-of-the-art technology and keen attention to detail, the designers at the store can assist the bride to have a signature style.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp