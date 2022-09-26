Home Cities Chennai

On the ramp to victory

The Sunday Finest made uncharacteristic appearances on a Thursday when models lined up in wait for the auditions of Miss Chennai Trans 2022.

Published: 26th September 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Sunday Finest made uncharacteristic appearances on a Thursday when models lined up in wait for the auditions of Miss Chennai Trans 2022. Twenty four were whittled down to thirteen finalists by stylists Sunil Karthick and Stephen and model Sindhoori; facilitated by Sahodaran founder Sunil Menon and FR Jayaraj who will be strutting the ramp for the crown on October 15 at Kalaivanar Arangam.

The event will be the grand finale of a three-day celebration in honour of Sahodaran’s 25th anniversary, wrapping up after conferences about the education and employment of trans people, as well as a presentation on healthcare on day one and two respectively.

“There will be devotional songs and a colourful event. The Government has helped us a lot in this process,” shared Jaya, general manager of Sahodaran. TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath takes us into the audition room in search of the next Miss Chennai Trans.

TAGS
Kalaivanar Arangam Miss Chennai Trans 2022
