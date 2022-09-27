Chennai: Three highway robbers arrested by Kancheepuram police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men who were allegedly robbing truck drivers along the highway were arrested by Kancheepuram police after a one-km chase. The accused R Manikandan (25), K Karthik (24) and G Arjunan (25) from Kancheepuram have several pending cases in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, including murder, the police said.

On Friday, G Janakiraman, a truck driver, was returning from Uthiramerur with a load of M-sand. When he reached the Vellagate locality, he parked the truck on the roadside for repair. “The three men threatened Janakiraman at knife-point and escaped with his mobile phone and Rs 2,500 cash,” said a police officer.

The Kancheepuram taluk police, who registered a case, found several such incidents were being recorded across the district. A special team was formed and the trio was traced to a hillock in Ranipet. When the police located the accused, they took off. “The accused ran through a small pond, paddy field and barren land before they were nabbed,” said the police officer.

