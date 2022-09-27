Making a case for jute at this fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jute has travelled a long journey from ‘sacks’ to ‘sophistication’. Today some of the diversified jute products have become the choice of connoisseurs too. As part of its promotional activities, National Jute Board is organising Jute Fair, a display cum sale of eco-friendly, lifestyle jute products from 29 jute entrepreneurs from different parts of the country. Products like handicrafts, dolls, fancy bags, shopping bags, gift articles, wall hangings, and more are available.

Dr Beela Rajesh, principal secretary and commissioner, Land Reforms, TN government, inaugurated the Fair in the presence of T Ayyappan, deputy director, NJB, South Zone; Mohandas, manager, Mrigniani Showroom, Chennai, Suresh Babuji, director, MSME & DI, Chennai, Poornima, assistant director, Textile Committee, Government of India; V Ponnusamy, quality assurance officer, K Velusamy, quality assurance officer; V Palanisamy, quality assurance officer, Textile Committee, Government of India; Lakshmi Narayanan, investigator, MSME & DI, Chennai, and various other senior state government officials.

A ‘Selfie Point’ is also arranged at the fair, for attracting customers. The Fair is open at Kamadhenu Kalyana Mahal, Mylapore, today.

