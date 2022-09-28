Award of appreciation from Tamil Nadu government to Prof Rela and team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rela Hospital has received the Award of Appreciation from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) in three categories for liver transplantation for 2021–2022. The award was presented by Health Minister Ma Subramanian to Prof Mohamed Rela and his liver transplant team at a ceremony organised by TRANSTAN to felicitate the donor’s families, doctors, and nurses. They received the award for performing the highest number of paediatric liver transplants (more than 100) during the 2021–2022 period under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance programme. These Awards of Appreciation are the highest accolades given to hospitals across Tamil Nadu that raises awareness of organ donation and performs transplantation as well. Prof Rela was honoured the ‘Pioneer in Liver Transplantation’ by the Government of Tamil Nadu. “We are forever grateful to the government of Tamil Nadu for their visionary leadership and unwavering support for organ transplantation. It is their support aided by our surgical excellence and innovative approach to healthcare that has transformed the way we support the communities we serve, and lay a solid foundation for our future,” said Prof Mohamed Rela, Chairman of Rela Hospitals.