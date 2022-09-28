Firm to face action over edible oil leak near Kasimedu harbour in Chennai

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: A pipeline carrying edible oil from Chennai Port to the storage transit terminal belonging to KTV Oil Mills Private Limited ruptured, leading to a massive oil leak near Kasimedu fishing harbour.

The incident happened on Monday evening. The leaked oil has filled the stormwater drains and spread into the fishing harbour area where net mending, vessel bodybuilding and new boats are usually parked.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman M Jayanti told TNIE that the quantum of the oil leak was yet to be ascertained. “Our team led by the district environmental engineer visited the spot and a notice will be issued to the company. The company will be asked to evacuate the oil and restore the area and necessary instructions will also be given to ensure such incidents don’t happen in future.”

Initial reports suggest that the pipeline ruptured because of the pressure variation while transferring the oil, the TNPCB official said.

On Tuesday evening, the company began the process of removal of oil under the supervision of TNPCB. Close to 50 barrels of oil mixed with water were reportedly collected. Kannan, managing director of KTV Oil Mills Private Limited, said the rupture was detected on Monday evening by the patrolling team and immediately stopped the oil transfer. “The quantum of the leak would be less than one tonne, but since it got mixed with water in the service duct it looks massive. It’s edible oil so there is no health scare for the humans or marine life.”

He said the company was following the instructions of the TNPCB and has a standard operating procedure in place. However, K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said there are so many pipelines passing through the fishing harbour, where crores worth of fishing gear is stocked. “Such oil spills can be catastrophic. Any accidental fire would lead to unprecedented damaged. This pipeline was laid in 2017 so within six years how did it get damaged? It is very concerning.”

