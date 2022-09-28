Next 25 years will be known as Amrit Kaal: ISRO chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The SRM Institute’s 18th convocation was held at Kattankulathur near Chennai. Founder-Chancellor of SRM Institute Dr TR Paarivendhar presided over the convocation in which over 7,380 graduates from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, including 107 PhD Scholars, received degrees and 77 students who have secured first, second and third ranks were awarded gold medals.

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India who was the chief guest said “the world is looking at India with admiration and expects that we will contribute to solving global issues.”

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath was also awarded the honorary degree of Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contribution to the field of science. He said, “The next 25 years would be known as Amrit Kaal for our nation as commendable work will place in the field of science and technology, which will transform the country.

CHENNAI: The SRM Institute’s 18th convocation was held at Kattankulathur near Chennai. Founder-Chancellor of SRM Institute Dr TR Paarivendhar presided over the convocation in which over 7,380 graduates from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, including 107 PhD Scholars, received degrees and 77 students who have secured first, second and third ranks were awarded gold medals. Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India who was the chief guest said “the world is looking at India with admiration and expects that we will contribute to solving global issues.” Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath was also awarded the honorary degree of Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contribution to the field of science. He said, “The next 25 years would be known as Amrit Kaal for our nation as commendable work will place in the field of science and technology, which will transform the country.