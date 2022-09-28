Home Cities Chennai

Three hurt after crane crash at Metro site in Chennai

Three people were injured after a crane carrying heavy metal rods for the construction of Metro Rail piers came crashing down in Ramapuram during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 11:40 AM

Damaged MTC bus at the crash site on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three people were injured after a crane carrying heavy metal rods for the construction of Metro Rail piers came crashing down in Ramapuram during the wee hours of Tuesday. The huge iron rods fell on a passing MTC bus, truck and crane operator’s cabin, injuring two drivers and the crane operator.

The injured were identified as Ayyadurai (52) and Boopalan (45), MTC bus drivers, and Ranjith Kumar (34) from Tiruvannamalai, the crane operator. Earlier, the crane was initially picking up iron rods from a truck on the road and placing them inside the construction zone.

“Hours later, at around 4 am, the crane was deployed to put 30-feet tall iron reinforcements into the pit dug up for the pillar. When the crane was about to place the iron skeleton structure of the pillar, the vehicle collapsed and fell sideways. The hand of the crane along with the iron pillar structure fell on the truck and an MTC bus,” said an investigation officer.

The MTC bus was plying between Kundrathur depot to Alandur depot and was carrying drivers and conductors, said the police. Ayyadurai was driving the vehicle and Boopalan was seated behind Ayyadurai. The crane operator Ranjith was rescued by his colleagues.

