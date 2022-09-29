12 injured in blaze at gas cylinder godown in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twelve people were injured in a fire that broke out at a gas cylinder godown near Oragadam on Wednesday evening.

According to Oragadam police, the cylinders were being unloaded at the godown at Devariyambakkam in the evening. At that time, one of the cylinders burst and a fire broke out.

The fire quickly spread to the entire godown and the cylinders stocked at the godown started exploding.

In the incident, 12 workers were injured but no casualty was reported, said the police.

The injured workers were rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.

Fire tenders from Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Walajabad and Sriperumbudur were pressed into service. Kancheepuram SP and RDO also rushed to the scene.

People living near the godown were shifted to safer places.

