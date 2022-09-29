Home Cities Chennai

Changing winds of tourism

Published: 29th September 2022 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The United Nations World Tourism Organisation announced the theme for this year’s World Tourism Day as ‘Rethinking Tourism: From Crisis to Transformation’. Reflecting this, Accord Metropolitan, Chennai celebrated World Tourism Day on Tuesday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.  

The theme reflects a crucial step towards achieving the immense and untapped potential of the tourism industry to provide an opportunity for everyone while upholding the public commitment to sustainability and climate action. Pankaj Katyal, GM, Accord Metropolitan, said,

“As part of the Tourism Day celebrations, we have arranged a photo booth. To promote South Indian traditions, we are welcoming our guests with jasmine garlands and placing special amenities for them. We are also offering them chocolates in the form of a globe with a written note.” The Navratri special menu also adds to the festivities. 

All about south India at Accord  
The Accord Group of Hotels indulges in the rich flavours of south India from the lap of luxury. Placed at key locations all across Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Ooty, Puducherry and ECR, through annual activities like tourism day celebrations, they advocate the global message of prompting tourism across the state.

Comments

