Chennai: Lorry knocks down two-wheeler, kills mother, four-year-old girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died in a road accident in Kancheepuram on Wednesday morning. Police said Pazhani (40), wife Vidhya (36) and twin daughters Poornima and Poorvika, residents of Orikkai, were travelling on a two-wheeler Manimandapam when a lorry knocked them down at Gandhi Nagar in Kancheepuram.

It ran over Vidhya and Poornima, killing them on the spot. Police said the lorry driver fled. Pazhani and Poorvika were sent to government Kancheepuram hospital. Pazhani is a section officer in the justice division at the Secretariat in Chennai. A case has been filed and an investigation is on.

