Chennai to get new reservoir at Orathur by next year

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To cater to the growing water requirement of Chennai, the State government is commissioning a new reservoir at Orathur near Padappai on the outskirts of the city. Orathur and Arambakkam tanks will be upgraded to create the new waterbody, which will store 500 million cubic feet of water.

According to a Water Resource Department (WRD) official, the total project cost is `56 crore. Upon completion of land acquisition, work will begin. The official told TNIE that around 1,200 acres would be needed for the new reservoir. The WRD commenced acquiring the land with help of revenue officials a couple of years ago, but due to the pandemic the process was put on hold.

“Now the land acquisition process has resumed and over 70% of the land has been acquired. We expect to complete the course by the end of the month. The new reservoir will be ready by next year,” the official said. The Water Resource Department is also planning to lay a 25-km pipeline to supply water from the new reservoir to Chembarambakkam.

Another official added that at present, six reservoirs Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Redhills, Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai, and Veeranam with a combined capacity of 13 tmcft cater to the drinking water requirements of Chennai city as against the annual demand of drinking and industrial requirements of about 22 tmcft. It may rise to 32 tmcft. by 2035 with the projected population growth.

Hence, we have many proposals to link the water tanks and enhance rainwater storage upstream of Chennai city. Moreover, it will be possible to store flood water as well in these waterbodies, the official explained.

New reservoir at Orathur near Kancheepuram’s Padappai | Martin Louis

CHENNAI: To cater to the growing water requirement of Chennai, the State government is commissioning a new reservoir at Orathur near Padappai on the outskirts of the city. Orathur and Arambakkam tanks will be upgraded to create the new waterbody, which will store 500 million cubic feet of water. According to a Water Resource Department (WRD) official, the total project cost is `56 crore. Upon completion of land acquisition, work will begin. The official told TNIE that around 1,200 acres would be needed for the new reservoir. The WRD commenced acquiring the land with help of revenue officials a couple of years ago, but due to the pandemic the process was put on hold. “Now the land acquisition process has resumed and over 70% of the land has been acquired. We expect to complete the course by the end of the month. The new reservoir will be ready by next year,” the official said. The Water Resource Department is also planning to lay a 25-km pipeline to supply water from the new reservoir to Chembarambakkam. Another official added that at present, six reservoirs Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Redhills, Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai, and Veeranam with a combined capacity of 13 tmcft cater to the drinking water requirements of Chennai city as against the annual demand of drinking and industrial requirements of about 22 tmcft. It may rise to 32 tmcft. by 2035 with the projected population growth. Hence, we have many proposals to link the water tanks and enhance rainwater storage upstream of Chennai city. Moreover, it will be possible to store flood water as well in these waterbodies, the official explained. New reservoir at Orathur near Kancheepuram’s Padappai | Martin Louis