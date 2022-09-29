Home Cities Chennai

Child rights activists urge Tamil Nadu government to continue 1098 helpline number

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said rights of children were often forgotten in social-justice discussions and encouraged the youth to work for them.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Child-rights activists urged TN government to keep the 1098 helpline, which the Centre plans to merge with 121, at an event organised by State social welfare department in association with Thozhamai Trust and Unicef on the topic of violence against children.

Currently, 1098 helpline is handled by social workers who are sensitive to issues of children. Bringing it under the home ministry will involve police at an early stage of such cases, which should be avoided. The helpline number is popular too and helped bring to light many cases. A Devaneyan, director of Tholamai Trust, said merging 1098 with 121 would rob the former of its efficacy. 

He also stressed the need to create more children-friendly spaces to prevent crimes. “We are moving towards a society where we are trying to understand the needs of children. Social justice is an evolving ideology. Social media and technology are often blamed for many of the problems children face. We, however, started talking about these issues only now,” said Kanimozhi.

Asking the youth to be sensitive and vigilant about problems faced by children, she said it would be easy for the youth to connect with children as the generational gap was relatively shorter. 

“The youth should start spreading awareness on laws and rights of children in their localities,” the Lok Sabha MP told the gathering.

Issues of concern

  • Preventing merger of 1098 child helpline with 121 
  • Indicators of child-friendly spaces
  • Child protection policies in schools
  • Need for introducing a credit system in colleges to encourage students to work with children in need of protection
