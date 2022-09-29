Home Cities Chennai

Engineering counselling: Over 23,000 allotted seats

Of the 31,094 candidates eligible for the second round of counselling of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), tentative seat allotment was done for 23,458 students.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Of the 31,094 candidates eligible for the second round of counselling of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), tentative seat allotment was done for 23,458 students.

The tentative seat allotment was released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Students have been asked to log in to TNEA website and confirm the allotment by 5pm on September 29. If anyone fails to confirm, their seat allotment will be cancelled.

Of the 31,094 eligible candidates for the second round, only 24,429 students participated in the counselling and filled the choices for colleges and courses, said DoTE officials.

Under the 7.5% quota for government school students, 1,714 candidates filled their choices while tentative allotment was done for 1,698 candidates.

The second round of counselling will conclude on October 13, after candidates confirm their acceptance of seats, submit documents and join colleges. The third round of counselling will begin on October 13. TNEA Counselling 2022 will be conducted in four rounds and the entire process will conclude on November 13.

Notably, 11,595 candidates were allotted seats during the first round of counselling. Students who had secured cut-off marks between 184.5 and 163 (from rank 14,524 to 45,577) were called for counselling in the second round.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Engineering Admissions Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions TNEA
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp