Engineering counselling: Over 23,000 allotted seats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 31,094 candidates eligible for the second round of counselling of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), tentative seat allotment was done for 23,458 students.

The tentative seat allotment was released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Students have been asked to log in to TNEA website and confirm the allotment by 5pm on September 29. If anyone fails to confirm, their seat allotment will be cancelled.

Of the 31,094 eligible candidates for the second round, only 24,429 students participated in the counselling and filled the choices for colleges and courses, said DoTE officials.

Under the 7.5% quota for government school students, 1,714 candidates filled their choices while tentative allotment was done for 1,698 candidates.

The second round of counselling will conclude on October 13, after candidates confirm their acceptance of seats, submit documents and join colleges. The third round of counselling will begin on October 13. TNEA Counselling 2022 will be conducted in four rounds and the entire process will conclude on November 13.

Notably, 11,595 candidates were allotted seats during the first round of counselling. Students who had secured cut-off marks between 184.5 and 163 (from rank 14,524 to 45,577) were called for counselling in the second round.

CHENNAI: Of the 31,094 candidates eligible for the second round of counselling of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), tentative seat allotment was done for 23,458 students. The tentative seat allotment was released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Students have been asked to log in to TNEA website and confirm the allotment by 5pm on September 29. If anyone fails to confirm, their seat allotment will be cancelled. Of the 31,094 eligible candidates for the second round, only 24,429 students participated in the counselling and filled the choices for colleges and courses, said DoTE officials. Under the 7.5% quota for government school students, 1,714 candidates filled their choices while tentative allotment was done for 1,698 candidates. The second round of counselling will conclude on October 13, after candidates confirm their acceptance of seats, submit documents and join colleges. The third round of counselling will begin on October 13. TNEA Counselling 2022 will be conducted in four rounds and the entire process will conclude on November 13. Notably, 11,595 candidates were allotted seats during the first round of counselling. Students who had secured cut-off marks between 184.5 and 163 (from rank 14,524 to 45,577) were called for counselling in the second round.