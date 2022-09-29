Home Cities Chennai

Heavy rain lashes Chennai

The intense convective spells over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram triggered thunderstorm activity, bringing rains on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain at Teynampet; incomplete stormwater drain on Kamarajar Salai| Ashwin prasath

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pre-monsoon showers lashed Chennai city on Wednesday even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that conditions were becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon.

The intense convective spells over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram triggered thunderstorm activity, bringing rains on Wednesday afternoon. Several weather stations in and around Chennai received good rainfall, ranging from 3cm to 5cm in a couple of hours.

The weather station in YMCA Nandanam received 56mm of rainfall, MRC Nagar 42mm, Chembrambakkam 36mm, Taramani 35.5mm, Nungambakkam 29.3mm and Anna University 29mm. 

IMD sources told TNIE that northeast monsoon (NEM) onset is expected around the normal arrival date of October 20 and the long-range forecast models are indicating normal monsoon rainfall. “The NEM outlook will be released around October 1,” an official said. TN received 49% surplus rainfall during the southwest monsoon. Between June 1 and September 28, TN got 473.7mm rainfall.  

Meanwhile, there are a couple of cyclonic circulations and a trough in the Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these weather systems, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are forecasted in TN till Thursday.

