Man arrested for threatening, attacking woman with knife in Chennai

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and attacking her with a knife. The incident occurred when the woman asked for her money back from the accused.

CHENNAI:  A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and attacking her with a knife. The incident occurred when the woman asked for her money back from the accused. According to Pondy Bazaar police, the accused was identified as S Vignesh alias Vicky.

The police said some time ago, Vignesh had borrowed `2 lakh from Leela (name changed). He had returned `1 lakh and Lakshmi would visit his house often and demand the remaining amount. Enraged by this, Vignesh went to Leela’s house on Tuesday and threatened her with a knife. He then ripped her saree and fled the scene. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Vignesh. 

