Rowdy attacks cop with machete, shot at in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police opened fire at a 26-year-old man with a criminal history after he injured a constable with a machete in Tambaram city limits during the wee hours of Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sachin (full name not available) from Erumaiyur village near Somangalam.

Police said Sachin has several pending cases, including murder, dacoity and extortion, against him in Tambaram and Chengalpattu police jurisdictions. “Sachin works for a gangster named Mathew. People have been murdered due to a tussle between Mathew and his rival Lenin. Sachin and his henchmen were extorting quarry owners, businessmen and realtors in suburbs,” the police said.

A special team was formed to nab Sachin. Early on Wednesday, they received information that Sachin and his gang member were planning to eliminate a member of the rival gang and that they were holed up near a private college in Erumaiyur.

“When a team led by Somangalam inspector Sivakumar reached the spot around 3am, Sachin hurled a country-made bomb at them, but it did not go off. He then attacked constable Baskar with a machete.”

Sivakumar shot Sachin in the legs twice and the team nabbed him. Sachin was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment and constable Baskar was admitted to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

