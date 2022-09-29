Home Cities Chennai

Rowdy attacks cop with machete, shot at in Chennai

The city police opened fire at a 26-year-old man with a criminal history after he injured a constable with a machete in Tambaram city limits during the wee hours of Wednesday.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city police opened fire at a 26-year-old man with a criminal history after he injured a constable with a machete in Tambaram city limits during the wee hours of Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sachin  (full name not available) from Erumaiyur village near Somangalam. 

Police said Sachin has several pending cases, including murder, dacoity and extortion, against him in Tambaram and Chengalpattu police jurisdictions. “Sachin works for a gangster named Mathew. People have been murdered due to a tussle between Mathew and his rival Lenin. Sachin and his henchmen were extorting quarry owners, businessmen and realtors in suburbs,” the police said.

A special team was formed to nab Sachin. Early on Wednesday, they received information that Sachin and his gang member were planning to eliminate a member of the rival gang and that they were holed up near a private college in Erumaiyur. 

“When a team led by Somangalam inspector Sivakumar reached the spot around 3am, Sachin hurled a country-made bomb at them, but it did not go off. He then attacked constable Baskar with a machete.” 

Sivakumar shot Sachin in the legs twice and the team nabbed him. Sachin was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment and constable Baskar was admitted to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp