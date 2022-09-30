Chennai: Man knocked down by car door, run over by lorry
A 30-year-old motorist was run over by a lorry in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as S Ragupathy of Ponneri.
Published: 30th September 2022 06:27 AM | Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:27 AM
On Wednesday evening, when Ragupathy, a government servant, was driving through the market road, a car driver who had parked the vehicle suddenly opened the door.
“Ragupathy got knocked down by the door and fell on the road. He was run over by a lorry,” said a senior police officer. Ragupathy who was rushed to the nearby hospital was declared dead on arrival. The Ponneri police registered a case and are searching for the car and lorry drivers.