Sexually harassed, videotaped, minor girl tries to kill herself in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur police on Thursday arrested four people under Pocso Act after a minor girl, who was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital after she set herself on fire late on Tuesday, told police on Wednesday that she was forced to take the extreme step after the accused harassed her using a video clip and sought sexual favours. The girl had suffered 40% burn injuries, doctors said.

According to police, Ajith Kumar, 25, Gnanamoorthy, 20, Rasakannu, 23, and Ajithraj, 26, had recorded a video of the Class 12 girl with her boyfriend and threatened to disclose it to her parents if she failed to comply with their demands.

The government school student had met her boyfriend 10 days ago when she had gone out to graze the cattle. The boy is also from the same village, police said. “The four men who were near the spot noticed the couple and videotaped them,” a police officer said. Though they allowed the couple to leave the place, they traced the girl and started sexually harassing her, police said.

Depressed by this, the girl set herself on fire on Monday night. The girl’s family rushed her to Tiruvallur GH and then moved her to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The accused were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

(People with suicidal thoughts can dial Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

