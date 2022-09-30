Home Cities Chennai

Sexually harassed, videotaped, minor girl tries to kill herself in Chennai

The government school student had met her boyfriend 10 days ago when she had gone out to graze the cattle. The boy is also from the same village, police said.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tiruvallur police on Thursday arrested four people under Pocso Act after a minor girl, who was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital after she set herself on fire late on Tuesday, told police on Wednesday that she was forced to take the extreme step after the accused harassed her using a video clip and sought sexual favours. The girl had suffered 40% burn injuries, doctors said. 

According to police, Ajith Kumar, 25, Gnanamoorthy, 20, Rasakannu, 23, and Ajithraj, 26, had recorded a video of the Class 12 girl with her boyfriend and threatened to disclose it to her parents if she failed to comply with their demands. 

The government school student had met her boyfriend 10 days ago when she had gone out to graze the cattle. The boy is also from the same village, police said. “The four men who were near the spot noticed the couple and videotaped them,” a police officer said. Though they allowed the couple to leave the place, they traced the girl and started sexually harassing her, police said.

Depressed by this, the girl set herself on fire on Monday night. The girl’s family rushed her to Tiruvallur GH and then moved her to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. 

The accused were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody. 

(People with suicidal thoughts can dial Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp