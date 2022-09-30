Home Cities Chennai

Stormwater drains take centre stage at Chennai council meeting

Ahead of the monsoons, councillors flagged stormwater drain issues at the council meeting held on Thursday.

Published: 30th September 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ahead of the monsoons, councillors flagged stormwater drain issues at the council meeting held on Thursday.  V Rajan of ward 143, who is also the zonal committee chairman of Valasaravakkam, said contractors of stormwater drains, who have undertaken large stretches of work in the area, were attempting to avoid being pulled up, by pooling men and equipment at places where senior corporation officials inspect.

“Wherever there are inspections, the contractors take their machinery and carry out work. In many places, contractors say they have subcontracted the work. The corporation can save money by directly floating tenders in these cases rather than allow subcontracting,” Rajan said. 

A Priyadharshini from ward 98 also said a single contractor takes up work for large stretches resulting in delays. Councillor from ward 84, John, said a stormwater canal that is around 25 feet wide tapers to around eight feet towards the end, resulting in flooding of surrounding areas. 

Meanwhile, the council adopted a resolution to set up model schools with hostel facilities for corporation school students, where 160 students would be selected for special coaching to help them secure admission into premier learning institutions. It also adopted a resolution to construct a pedestrian and two-wheeler subway in Ambattur at an estimated cost of Rs 7.42 crore. 

Councillor for ward 118, U Mallika, who failed to attend the meeting for three consecutive months, was restored to office by the council after she submitted that she had to leave the country to be with her daughter who met with an accident and that she was carrying out all her duties by phone. According to the Municipal Corporation Act 1919, a councillor shall cease to hold office as such if he/she fails to attend the meeting of the council for three consecutive months. However, after the councillor

