20 kg of ganja seized from three peddlers in Chennai

The government railway police and Red Hills police seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested three people in different incidents.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The government railway police and Red Hills police seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested three people in different incidents.

The Chennai Central GRP was checking at the railway station in the wee hours of Friday. At around 4.45 am, Grand Trunk Express from Delhi reached Chennai. The police stopped a man who was walking with lots of luggage and during a check found 10 kg of ganja inside his bag and arrested him.

The man identified as Abdul Kadar (49) from Malappuram in Kerala was allegedly smuggling the ganja from Delhi to Kerala through Chennai. Meanwhile, based on a tip-off, Red Hills police arrested two men near the bus stand. They were carrying 10 kg of ganja with them. 

