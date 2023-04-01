Hindi letters on Chennai Fort station name board defaced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hindi letters of the Chennai Fort railway station name board were defaced on Friday. The RPF has registered a case and is inquiring into the matter.

The defaced board was spotted at platform five by the railway contract worker. Upon being alerted, the railway staff rushed to the spot and restored the name board. RPF and GRP said the station is not under surveillance cameras and a probe is on to nab the culprits.

