Man charred to death, another injured as hut catches fire near Kancheepuram

Walajabad police identified the deceased as Venkatesan. He was employed at a private factory. He was living in a hut at Rajampet.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 40-year-old man was charred to death and another man sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a hut near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district on Saturday night. Police suspect the fire could have started due to the kerosene stove that the duo had used on Saturday night to cook their dinner and forgot to switch off the stove.

Walajabad police identified the deceased as Venkatesan. He was employed at a private factory. He was living in a hut at Rajampet. As his wife and two sons were out of town, Venkatesan’s friend Saravanan had come over. The duo had dinner and went to sleep. While they were asleep, a fire broke out in the hut and quickly spread. People from the locality raised an alarm. On information, police and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot.

With help from locals, the fire department personnel put out the fire and brought out Venkatesan and Saravanan. While Venkatesan was charred to death, Saravanan, had sustained severe burn injuries. He was rushed to a government hospital in Kancheepuram. Walajabad police registered a case and an investigation 
is on.

