Home Cities Chennai

Man jumps into sump to retrieve phone in Chennai's Thiruvottiyur, dies

The man was employed as a driver of a water tanker. Police suspect he could have died of asphyxiation.
According to Sathangadu police, the deceased was identified as Jayakumar.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 50-year-old man from Kaniyakumari district, who was working as a contract driver in the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, died after he allegedly jumped into a water sump to retrieve his mobile phone near Thiruvottiyur on Saturday.

The man was employed as a driver of a water tanker. Police suspect, he could have died of asphyxiation.
According to Sathangadu police, the deceased was identified as Jayakumar. The police said on Saturday, Jayakumar took his lorry to an apartment complex on TKS Street in Thiruvottiyur.

He was standing beside his lorry as a water sump was getting refilled. At that moment, his mobile phone, which was in his shirt pocket, accidentally fell into the water sump. To retrieve it, Jayakumar jumped into the sump, where he drowned.

A man who was present near the spot tried to pull Jayakumar out, but he was allegedly hit by noxious gas. He immediately informed the police. Sathangadu police rushed to the spot and pulled Jayakumar out. He was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.
The police registered a case and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply jumped Retrieve mobile asphyxiation
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp