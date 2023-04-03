Home Cities Chennai

Smooth player: Compact sedan Aura

For those who look for a sedan below `10 lakh, Hyundai Motor has recently launched its upgraded compact sedan Aura.

By Lekshmi C Pillai
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Our roads are now ruled by SUVs of different sizes. But still, there is a loyal fan base for sedans. The time-tested three-box design hasn’t lost its charm even now. For those who look for a sedan below `10 lakh, Hyundai Motor has recently launched its upgraded compact sedan Aura. It has many plus points to satisfy the needs of modern users. This is what I found when I got the opportunity to test drive the car for Express.

Looks
AURA now comes with four airbags as standard, with an option of six ones. The front has a new black radiator grill and LED daytime running lamps on the bumper. The front bumper has also been redesigned to impart a wider look to the sedan. The rear is updated with a spoiler to make it look wider and sportier. The interior continues to be classy and has a new seat fabric design. 

Safety
The new AURA is India’s first compact sedan to offer four airbags as standard fitment across variants and six airbags as an option. Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist Control are offered as standard with Smart Auto AMT variants and as an option with five-speed manual transmission. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Burglar Alarm and Automatic Headlamps are also part of the package.

The new AURA boasts of a host of advanced and intuitive features such as Footwell Lighting, Wireless Phone Charger, Fast USB Charger-Type C, Automatic Headlamps, 8” Touchscreen Display Audio with Smartphone Connectivity and Cruise Control.

Engine & price
The sedan meets the latest real-time driving emission (RDE) norms and is able to run on E20 fuel. The 1.2L petrol engine comes with a five-speed manual transmission as well as AMT. The engine has 82 Hp(61kW) power and 114 Nm torque.

There is a CNG version too with five-speed manual transmission. Its power is 50.5 kW (68Hp) and its torque, 95 Nm. Showroom price ranges from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 8.72 lakh for petrol variants. The two CNG bi-fuel variants are available at Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 8.87 lakh.

Comfortable drive
What I got from the new AURA was an all-around fresh experience. The new stylish sedan delivers a smooth and pleasant drive. Ride comfort is ensured with a good suspension setup. Enhanced beauty, added features and convincing safety equipment make it a compelling proposition. The tech features and added safety equipment, of course, ensure value for our money. Though compact sedans are not hotcakes as SUVs are, this car ticks all the right boxes if one plans to buy a sub J 10 lakh vehicle.

