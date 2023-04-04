A stage of ‘swarams’

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among the plethora of awards, this one from Suswaraa will be perched at the top, said an elated Roja Kannan. Among the many awardees at the finale of the 34th award function, Roja was conferred with the title ‘Sangita Kala Jyoti’ in the Nruthiya category.

Hailing from the family of the renowned musician Palghat Rama Bhagavathar, Roja is one of the Bharatanatyam exponents trained under illustrious gurus Padmashri awardee Adyar Lakshman and Padma Bhushan awardee Kalanidhi Narayanan, Roja started her formal training at Padma Bhushan awardee Vyjayanthimala Bali. She has founded the Bharatha Natyalayaa Academy of Music and Dance three decades ago, having trained the students in the nuances of the technique of her chosen tradition and assuring the propagation and continuity of the art form in its sublime best.

In line with honouring every year with the title Sangita Kala Jyoti on musicians, Geetam or Vadyam and Nrithyam (classical dancers), secretary PN Muralidharan in his welcome address narrated that till 2001 both the award and the title were given to the same artiste chosen for the year.

“From the 14th year onwards, Suswaraa has started honouring with the title Sangita Kala Jyothi on two artistes — one from the discipline of music and the other from the discipline of dance. The Gana Saraswatipeeth Puraskar is being presented to a person who has contributed towards the archival and research work of Indian cultural heritage, like musicologists, research scholars, music publishers, veteran journalists and so on,” he said

Elaborating, Muralidharan said that since 2015, Suswaraa has started bestowing the title ‘Yuva Kala Jyothi’ on promising young musicians who are commendable performers. For the first time since the Suswaraa awards was incepted three decades back, a new title, Nataka Kala Jyoti, for Drama and Theatre category has been instituted this year and was conferred on S Shivpprasadh, nephew of Nataka Kavalar RS Manohar, running Nataka Kavalar Chemmal RS Manohar’s NXGs drama troupe.

Shivpprasadh said the award will inspire the dramatists for the sheer value and merit the award carries. For the record, Shivpprasadh has produced social stage plays like Vydhiyar Mappillai, Manasaatchii, Puranic plays like Sri Kanchi Kamakshi Amman, and religious plays like Satya Sai Baba arpudangal. He has revived RS Manohar’s hits like Chanakya Sabadham, Dhronar, and Kadaga Mutharaiyan and devotional plays like Thirumarugaatrupadaie, and Arut Prakaasa Vallalar.

The chief guest of the evening, KN Ramaswamy, director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, elucidated that Chennai Kendra under the leadership of the present director conducts Fine Arts classes for Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music both vocal and instrumentals like veena, violin, keyboard, sitar, tabla, and mridangam, apart from other academic educations and not but not the least to keep all the above going with good health and mental status, inculcating yoga and meditation.

Ramaswamy harped on the importance of other musicians attending other co-artistes’ and young artistes’ programmes to have close relationships among them and motivate the youngsters. Other trustees S Nithyasree and PS Aravamudhan shared the dais during the award ceremony. The festival was supported by the ministry of culture, New Delhi and all the programmes were open to the public.

The ‘Gana Saraswatipeeth Puraskar’ was presented to VVL Srinivasa Murthy from New Delhi. He is the founder of Sri Vagdevi Kalapeetham, an NPO, through which he inculcates the Telugu language online for students residing outside Telugu states. His versatility in the field of culture and literature got a deserving mention.

This year, six young promising artistes have been conferred with the title Yuva Sangita Kala Jyoti, namely Baradwaj Raman for Vina, Kum. S Hiranmayee for Vocal, Haritha Narayanan for Violin, Kisore Ramesh for Mrudangam, G Ganapathy for Ghatam and P Innisaivendan for Arumughanam instrument, invented by S Gopakumar of Puducherry.

The evening fittingly concluded with the captivating concert of S Hiranmayee. Starting with the composition of Pallavi Gopal Iyer — varnam in Sruti ragam Ento premato ne pilachite in Adi talam — set the tempo for her five more items. The variety in her repertoire was evident in the choice of songs from the compositions of Tyagaraja, Muthuswamy Dikshita, Kulashekhara Azhhwar and Purandara Dasa.

